FCTA withdraws NLC permission to use Eagle Square





The Federal Capital Territory Authority has reportedly withdrawn permission given to the organised labour to use Eagle Square in Abuja for their May Day celebration.

General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, said the withdrawal was contained in a letter sent to the labour centre on Thursday, April 27, by the FCT minister through his administration’s agency.

Ugboaja said reasons given for the withdrawal bordered on preparations at Eagle Square ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Insisting that the withdrawal has no implication on workers, the organized labour executive said workers should brace up for a war cry on May Day.

Ugboaja said;

“They have withdrawn the permission and they don’t want to talk to us, the Minister of FCT has withdrawn our permission to use Eagle Square for the Mayday and clearly he is speaking for his government, it means the government does not want to address the workers, so they…