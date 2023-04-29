Meghan Markle’s estranged father makes ‘death bed’ plea to fix relationship with her while half-sister Samantha says she would still be a waitress if not for their father





Meghan Markle’s estranged family is speaking out in a new interview.

The Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle Sr., half sister Samantha Markle, and half brother Thomas Markle Jr. are set to appear in a new bombshell interview with Australia’s 7news Spotlight.

In a sneak peak of the interview, 78-year-old Thomas, who suffered health issues including a possible stroke last year, makes a “death bed” plea to reunite and fix things with his daughter.

Meghan’s father, who is seemingly in poor health, is seen holding childhood photos of Meghan as he asks, “How can I fix this?”

The program claims that “treasured memories, secret tapes and home truths are all coming out,” and Thomas, Meghan’s half-siblings, Samantha Markle and Thomas Markle Jr., can be seen sitting together watching some of those tapes.

Meghan’s estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, 58, also appears in the TV special stating: “She [Meghan] would still be a waitress if it wasn’t for…