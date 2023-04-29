Princess Diana cheated on Charles first’





Before Charles strayed from his marriage to the late Princess Diana, she was already cheating on him with former bodyguard Barry Mannakee, a former royal insider now claims.

In the upcoming documentary “King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone,” premiering on May 2 on Paramount+, several ex-girlfriends and former staffers spill new secrets about the royal family, ahead of the monarch’s May 6 coronation.

Allan Peters, a former royal protection officer who worked with the family for nine years, appears in the documentary to share his perspective on Charles and Diana’s marriage, which lasted from 1981 until the pair separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996.

