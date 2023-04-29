Teenager arrested for killing his father; mother arrested for concealing the crime





The Oyo State Police Command has paraded an 18-year-old man, Taofeek Adeagbo, for allegedly killing his father.

The suspect’s mother, Rashidat, was also paraded for concealing the crime.

Parading the suspects alongside 23 others in Ibadan, on Friday, April 29, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, said the incident occurred in Tede, Atisbo Local Government Area of the state.

Osifeso said, “On Friday, 21 April, 2023, around 8am, one Taofeek Adeagbo of Somola area, Tede, reported at the Tede Divisional Police Headquarters that on the same day around 6.30am, his nephew, Ismail Adeagbo, came to inform him that when he woke up around 6am, he met his father, Jimoh Adeagbo, lying dead where he was sleeping inside the compound with a serious mark of violence on his forehead.”

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect struck his father in the head with an iron rod when he was sleeping, leading to his death.

The suspect was said to have…