US teen convicted of killing his dad, stepmom and siblings when he was just 14





A teenager has been found guilty of a massacre he committed in 2019 when he was just 14.

After seven days of witness testimony, Mason Sisk, now 17, was found guilty of four counts of capital murder in a shocking verdict.

Although Sisk will not face the death penalty, he could be sentenced to life in prison on July 25 without the possibility of parole.

The teenager was accused of shooting and killing five members of his family in September 2019, when he was just 14.

The shootings occurred in Elkmont, a small town near the Tennessee state line.

Sisk killed his family while they slept on September 2, 2019, in their home near the Tennessee border.

Before shooting his parents and three siblings – including his infant brother – execution-style, Mason Wayne Sisk had tried to poison his stepmother by putting peanut butter in her coffee, knowing she was allergic, according to authorities.

The murders happened after Sisk found out his stepmother was not his biological mother.