Wema Bank / ALAT reel out remarkable activities to celebrate their 78th and 6th Anniversaries





Wema Bank, a leading Nigerian financial institution renowned for its innovative banking solutions and Africa’s first fully digital bank, is set to commemorate its 78th and 6th anniversary with a

bang. The week-long celebration, which commences on May 1st, 2023, promises an array of exhilarating

activities and competitions open to its employees, clients, and the public.

Kicking off the anniversary week is the virtual launch of ALAT Alumni, a platform for former Knights to rekindle relationships and foster a sense of community that the bank can leverage. In addition, the bank will release a cascade of ALAT balloons into the sky, and participants can take snapshots of the balloons and share them on social media with hashtags like #ALATAt6, #WemaAt78, and #SpotALATInTheAir to stand a chance of winning fantastic prizes.



The highlight of the celebration is the “Sounds of ALAT” competition, which seeks to uncover talented

musicians in the entertainment industry and provide them with a…