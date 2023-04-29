Your party stole our victory





Labour Party has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari claim of opposition parties losing the 2023 presidential election due to over confidence, complacency and bad tactics.

The Labour Party in a statement released by its acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said the President’s statement was another desperate attempt by the ruling party to seek validation for an alleged electoral fraud which it now celebrates as victory.

They also claimed that Tinubu didn’t win the election because the presidential election was allegedly “manipulated and rigged beyond comprehension.”

The oppostion party which insisted that they won the election, accused the APC of stealing its victory.

The statement read;

“We want to point it out clearly to President Muhammadu Buhari that his position on the outcome of the said election was untrue, and it is not a true reflection of what played out during the election.

“There are several reasons why opposition political parties lost…