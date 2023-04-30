20-year-old who grew up on food stamps reveals she now makes $500,00 by selling hairy body photos





A 20-year-old woman who grew up on food stamps reveals she is now wealthy from selling photos of her hairy body.

The woman who goes by Cherry The Mistress online said after living on food stamps, she worked in a coffee shop before leaving her job to start selling photos online.

She added in an interview to DailyStar that this decision has completely changed her life.

Earlier this year, she celebrated making her first $500,000 by selling hairy nudes.

The 20-year-old, who boasts more than 85,000 followers on Twitter, started selling her photos after moving out of her mother’s house when she was starting college.

Dubbing herself a “no shave babe”, she works to produce hairy content, which basically means she doesn’t shave her private parts.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Star, Cherry said: “Sometimes it doesn’t even feel real if I am being honest – maybe because I work so much I never have time to really take it all in.

“But I do feel incredibly grateful, especially…