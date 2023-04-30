5 shot dead in Texas mass shooting, suspect still at large





A suspect is at large following a shooting on Friday night at a home in Cleveland, Texas, that left five people, including an 8-year-old child, dead.

San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Saturday, April 29, that four of the victims were found dead inside a residence on Walters Road in the Trails End area.





The incident occurred at 11:31 p.m. local time on Friday, April 28, shortly after officials from the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office received a call about harassment in the town of Cleveland, about 55 miles north of Houston.

“While enroute, the communications center received multiple 911 calls of an active shooter incident at the dispatch location,” the department said.

Three of the deceased were females and two were males, including the youngest, an 8-year-old boy. Two female victims were discovered in the bedroom lying on top of two surviving children, authorities told ABC News.

Police said they believe the massacre occurred after…