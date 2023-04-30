Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University to rusticate students over kissing, touching and other violations of the university’s code of conduct





Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, ATBU, Bauchi, has said it would henceforth rusticate any student who violates the university code of conduct and dress code as contained in the revised student’s handbook.

The revised rules are contained in an internal memo signed by the dean of Students Affairs of the university, Professor U.S. Abdullahi, dated April 27, 2023, and addressed to the president of the Students Union Government and all students of the university.

The dean warned the students and members of the university community against violating the rules, approved during the 161st regular Senate Meeting of the institution held on April 13, 2023.

According to the memo wit REF:ATBU/SAD/SUG/VOL 11/0113 posted on the Facebook page of the university, any student found guilty risks one or two semesters of rustication, depending on the offence.

“I write to inform you that the University Senate has approved the revised Student Handbook at its 161st Regular Senate Meeting held on…