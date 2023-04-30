Cleric allegedly kills teenager who visited his church to seek prosperity and longevity in Ondo

The police in Ondo state has arrested a clergyman, Omotayo Valentine Akingbesote, of one of the Celestial Church of Christ, accused of killing a 19-year-old girl identified as Loveth, at Igunshin in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.
The 65-year-old cleric, according to Daily Trust, allegedly gave the deceased a drug known as “Largactil” to swallow in order to live a long and prosperous life.
Largactil is a drug used to treat various problems such as severe depression or behavioral disturbance. It can also be used to treat nausea, vomiting, severe pain and unstoppable hiccups.
A source was quoted as saying that the late Loveth reached out to the pastor to give her anything that could make her prosperous and also live long.
“She went to the pastor’s church for the first time to pray for long life and to have a good job, so that she could take care of her siblings because she didn’t want to die young like her mother. As she was praying in the church, the…
Source: Linda Ikeji