Cleric allegedly kills teenager who visited his church to seek prosperity and longevity in Ondo





The police in Ondo state has arrested a clergyman, Omotayo Valentine Akingbesote, of one of the Celestial Church of Christ, accused of killing a 19-year-old girl identified as Loveth, at Igunshin in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The 65-year-old cleric, according to Daily Trust, allegedly gave the deceased a drug known as “Largactil” to swallow in order to live a long and prosperous life.

Largactil is a drug used to treat various problems such as severe depression or behavioral disturbance. It can also be used to treat nausea, vomiting, severe pain and unstoppable hiccups.

A source was quoted as saying that the late Loveth reached out to the pastor to give her anything that could make her prosperous and also live long.