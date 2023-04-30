Fire guts Ooni of Ife’s palace (video)





A section of the palace of Ooni of Ife has been razed by fire which has been linked to a power surge.

The courtyard of the palace was gutted by fire at about 11:30pm on Friday, April 28, shortly after the electrical appliances in the affected apartment exploded.

It reportedly took the combined efforts of the fire service, palace aides and indigenes to put out the fire.

The palace spokesman, Otunba Moses Olafare, confirmed that the situation has been brought under control.

