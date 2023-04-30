Man arrested for allegedly drugging, raping and stealing items of young lady he invited to a hotel in Lagos





An alleged serial rapist and internet fraudster, Are Oluwafemi, has been arrested by men of the Lagos state police command after he allegedly raped and stole the belongings of a young lady in the Festac area of the state.

The suspect with no known address, allegedly lures young ladies to hotels and then carries out his nefarious activities. He was arrested by the police on April 28 after he allegedly invited a young lady who resides in Badore estate in Ajah to a hotel in Festac town. He allegedly drugged her, raped her, and then ran off with her personal items including her phone and two ATM cards,

The matter was reported to the Area B Command and an investigation led to the arrest of the suspect in his hideout at Apapa. When interrogated, the suspect confessed to committing the crime. He is expected to be arraigned in court upon the completion of the investigation.