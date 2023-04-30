NDLEA intercepts imported car with 126 parcels of Canadian loud concealed in it, nab freight agent who tried to smuggle Cannabis concealed in travelling bag (photos/video)





Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have seized 126 parcels of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, weighing 63 kilograms concealed in a used Toyota Corolla car imported from Toronto, Canada at the Tincan port in Lagos.

This is even as an attempt by a freight agent, Mordi Chukwuemeka Samuel, to export 900 grams of the same substance, Loud, hidden inside walls of a travelling bag containing food items, to Kenya, was thwarted by NDLEA officers at the SAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on Saturday 29th April.

A statement released by Femi Babafemi, spokesperson of the anti-drug agency says when Mordi presented the bag, which he claimed contained food items for export, operatives noticed that in the course of searching the consignment, the side walls of the bag were unevenly bloated, after which they dismantled the false packings and recovered the illicit substance.

The previous day, Friday 28th April,…