Nigerian man arrested for allegedly killing Nigerian woman in India

A 40-year-old Nigerian national, Obinoze Alexander, has been arrested for allegedly killing a fellow citizen identified as Flora Gold in South Delhi, India.

The body of the woman was found wrapped in bedsheets and tucked away in a box bed on Friday, April 28, 2023.

DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that they received a PCR call from a person who claimed that a foul smell was coming from inside a flat in Maidangarhi.

“The caller said that a foul smell was coming from a flat on the third floor of the Sriman apartment. The flat has been closed for the last three days,” DCP Chowdhary said.

After a police team rushed to the spot, they found that the flat was locked.

The owner of the flat was called and the door was opened with the help of a key maker.

“The body of a woman was found wrapped in bedsheets in the box of double bed in the right side room of the flat, a 2 BHK,” he said.

The owner said that he rented out the flat in December 2021 to one Obinoze Alexander…