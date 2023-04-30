One killed, seven stabbed as knifeman goes on rampage near UK nightclub





A knifeman has killed one person and stabbed seven others near a UK nightclub.

Emergency services descended upon the area surrounding the Eclipse Nightclub on Castle Canyke Road in Bodmin, Cornwall in the early hours on Sunday morning.

Police have now confirmed that a murder inquiry is under way.

A statement from Cornwall Police said: “Police were called at 3.15am on Sunday, April 30 to the area of Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road following a report of a serious altercation.

“It was further reported that someone was in possession of a knife and that multiple people had sustained suspected stab wounds.

“A man in his 30s was confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“At least seven other men and women have been injured and taken to hospital to receive treatment. At this time none are being treated as life-threatening.

“A 24-year-old man from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of murder,…