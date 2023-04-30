President Buhari approves postponement of 2023 census; to be determined by the incoming Administration





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the postponement of the 2023 Population and Housing Census, earlier scheduled for May 3-7 2023, to a date to be determined by the incoming Administration.

The President gave the approval after meeting with some members of the Federal Executive Council and the Chairman of the National Population Commission and his team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday (28 April 2023).

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammad said in statement on Saturday April 29, that in arriving at the decision to postpone the Census, the meeting reiterated the critical need for the conduct of a Population and Housing Census, 17 years after the last Census, to collect up-to-date data that will drive the developmental goals of the country and improve the living standard of the Nigerian people.

The statement said Buhari noted that with the completion of the Enumeration Area Demarcation of the country, conduct of first and second pretests, the…