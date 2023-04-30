Soldiers beat up Kaduna Electric staff and customers over disconnection of Kebbi Barracks (video)





Kaduna Electric Distribution Company has condemned unwarranted assault on its staff and customers by soldiers in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

It was gathered that the soldiers invaded the head office of the company on Saturday, April 29, 2023, over alleged disconnection of electricity at Dukku Barracks in Birnin Kebbi and beat up staff on duty.

Abdulazeez Abdullahi, Head, Corporate Communication, Kaduna Electric, who condemned the incident in a statement on Sunday, said the military never lodged any complaint regarding its services or any perceived grievances it might have had with the company before attacking its staff.

“We condemn in strong terms the molestation of our staff by men of the Nigerian Army in Birnin Kebbi. The armed soldiers invaded our premises Saturday afternoon and unleashed mayhem on unsuspecting staff and customers alike. The hapless victims were beaten and subjected to humiliating treatment by the marauding soldiers for no reason whatsoever,” the…