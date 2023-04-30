Stop with your persistent and irritating complain of the elections- FG tells opposition parties





The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has advised the opposition to stop their endless griping over the 2023 presidential election which they lost woefully, saying they know very well that they deserve to lose the election because of their overconfidence and complacency.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, April 30, the Minister said President Buhari’s analysis on the reasons for the opposition’s loss in the 2023 elections was incontrovertible.

He said the President deserves nothing but accolades for delivering undoubtedly the best election in Nigeria’s history, adding that the tempestuous but predictable reaction to the President’s comments by the opposition has shown them for what they are: shameless sore losers.Recall that President Buhari a few days ago said the opposition parties lost the election due to overconfidence.