Troops neutralize three bandits, recover arms and ammunition in Zamfara



The Nigerian Army has said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralized three bandits and recovered arms and ammunition in Zamfara State. The Nigerian Army has said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralized three bandits and recovered arms and ammunition in Zamfara State.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Major General Musa Danmadami, in a statement on Sunday, April 30, 2023, said the troops conducted an ambush operation in Anka Local Government Area and neutralized the bandits.

“Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI today 30 April 2023 conducted an ambush operation to the bandits’ crossing point at ANKA, a point leading to DAN KAMPANI in ANKA Local Government Area of ZAMFARA State,” the statement read.

“Troops made contact with bandits and following a firefight, neutralized three (3) terrorists. Items recovered are one (1) PKT gun with forty-eight (48) rounds of 7.62mm x 54 ammunition, three (3) AK 47 rifles, three (3) magazines with sixty-three (63) rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and three motorcycles,”

“The military high command commends the troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI…