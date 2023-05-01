Many kidnapped, others injured as bandits attack communities in Niger state



Bandits attacked many communities in the Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State and abducted an unidentified number of people while several others were injured. Bandits attacked many communities in the Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State and abducted an unidentified number of people while several others were injured.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the villages at about at 2:pm on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, April 29, 2023.

The villages attacked include Essan, Koitapi, Wuda, Loitapi, among others in the area.

According to reports, the bandits, who operated for several hours without challenge shooting sporadically, carted away cattle, motorcycle, cash, and destroyed houses in the affected communities rendering residents homeless.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator, Kaffin Koro Axis Concerned Youth, Maikarfi Sabastine, has appealed to Governor Abubakar Bello and security agencies to urgently come to the aide of the affected communities.