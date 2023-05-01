MC Oluomo snubs politician Shina Peller at a party (video)





It looks like all is not well between politician Shina Peller and road transport chairman, Musilius Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo.

Over the weekend, both men attended an event where MC Oluomo publicly snubbed Peller. The politician had arrived the party and was going about to greet his friends when he met with MC Oluomo. His attempt to shake MC Oluomo was totally rebuffed as the NURTW chairman refused to shake him and could be seen expressing his displeasure with Mr. Peller to other attendees of the event.

Watch the video below