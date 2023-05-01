My salary is N942,000 monthly, I have no allowances





The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has disclosed that his and other ministers’ monthly salary fall at N942,000 after taxation.

Ngige disclosed this while speaking on Channels Television on Monday, May 1. He also said they don’t have allowances as ministers except for duty allowances when they have to travel for work

“My salary is N942,000 a month. My salary with my PA — gross total after tax — my feeding, my transport, the transport of one PA, the salary of my gardener, my cook, they are all consolidated. After heavy taxation, they pay me N942,000. Every minister you see, that is what it is; special advisers earn around that amount too. The allowances are not anything, we don’t have any allowances except if you travel. You can get duty tour allowance like every other public officer,” Ngige said.

The Minister added that the travel allowance the ministers receive, was recently reviewed alongside that of permanent secretaries among…