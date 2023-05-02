Abia state House of Assembly speaker impeached





The Speaker of Abia Assembly, Hon Chinedum Orji, has been impeached by members of the state House of Assembly.

Orji was impeached at about 9 am Tuesday, May 2. About 18 of the 24-member House signed for the Speaker’s impeachment, while four refused to sign.

They include Ginger Onwusibe, Munachim Alozie, Solomon Akpulonu, and Kelechi Onuzuruike.

Orji’s removal followed a motion moved by Hon. Chukwudi Apugo (Umuahia East), and seconded by Hon. Okey Igwe (PDP, Umunneochi).

Meanwhile the police and other security agents have taken over the premises of the state Assembly to forestall any breakdown of law and other.