Davido responds after Portable sang his praises while begging for a feature





Superstar singer Davido has responded to Portable praising him while begging for a feature.

The duo seemingly drifted apart after Portable performed at a 2022 governorship rally for former Governor of Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola, who was contesting against Davido’s uncle and current Governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke.

Portable defended himself at the time by saying that he needs all the money he can get because he’s not from a rich family.

Though Davido responded by hailing Portable as “Zaazzu”, it is however unclear if he’ll be granting the singer’s song feature request.