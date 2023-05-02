Enroll Today for Free Training in Baking, Photography, Graphic Design, Video Editing, Tailoring, Project Management and More!

 The House That Wisdom Built is offering free vocational skills training in the following areas: photography, baking & confectionery, project management, tailoring & fashion design, hair dressing, video editing, laundry & dry cleaning, music, organic skin care and many more!

Take advantage of this opportunity to learn a new skill to help you kickstart your career or earn additional income.

 

Registration is ongoing into Batch 32. Click on this link to register or call us on 0816-070-2747

You can also visit the Centre at 3 Hassan Close, Olusosun, Oregun Road.

*Classes begin this Sunday, May 7, 2023.

 

 

 





