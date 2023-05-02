Governor Wike declares public holiday for Tinubu’s visit to Rivers state





The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has declared Wednesday, May 3 a public holiday to enable residents to give the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu a rousing welcome.Tinubu who won the February 25 presidential election will embark on a two-day working visit in the state starting from May 3 to May 4.

In a statement released by his Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Governor Wike said the President-elect during his two-day official visit, will commission some projects.