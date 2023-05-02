Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp charged by the FA for comments regarding Paul Tierney following Liverpool’s 4- 3victory over Tottenham





Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the FA for comments regarding Paul Tierney in the aftermath of the Reds’ 4-3 victory over Tottenham.

The German was booked after confronting fourth official John Brooks following Diogo Jota’s late winner which came just 99 seconds after Richarlison equalised.

Speaking afterwards, Klopp questioned what Tierney had against him and his side, comments that have been interpreted as insinuating bias, as laid out by the FA’s statement detailing the charges against the Liverpool manager.

‘Liverpool FC’s Jürgen Klopp has been charged following their Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 30 April,’ the FA said in a statement.

‘It is alleged that the manager’s comments regarding the match official during post-match media interviews constitutes improper conduct in that they imply bias, and/or question the integrity of the referee, and/or are personal/offensive, and/or bring the game into…