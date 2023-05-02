Newcastle United are among favourites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo amid reports he wants to leave Al-Nassr





Newcastle have emerged as one of the favourites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo amid reports the former Manchester United star is seeking an early exit from Al-Nassr.

His £175million-a-year contract with Al-Nassr runs until 2025, a deal he penned after mutually agreeing to leave former club Manchester United in November last year.

Ronaldo has been in scoring form for the Saudi side since his arrival, scoring 12 goals this season.

Al-Nassr now sit in second place in the Saudi Pro League and just three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

Now, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner reportedly wants to leave the club just months after his arrival, with former club Real Madrid said to be willing to offer Ronaldo a non-playing role as an ambassador.

Spanish outlet El Nacional said: ‘Florentino Perez has guaranteed that [Ronaldo] will not lack work at the Santiago Bernabeu. But, obviously, he wouldn’t do it to be a player, because he considers that it is a cycle that should be considered…