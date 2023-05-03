Between actress Uche Ogbodo and a fan who asked her to stop supporting side chics





Actres,s Uche Ogbodo has responded to an IG troll who asked her to stop supporting side chics.

Uche has been subjected to attacks on social media over her relationship with Judy Austin, the actress who Yul Edochie picked as a second wife and welcomed a boy with.

Uche posted a photo of herself and her husband on Instagram as she celebrated him. The troll spotted her post and took to the comment section to ask her why she supports side chics. Uche was quick to give her response.

See their exchange below…