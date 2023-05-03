Mob sets suspected kidnapper ablaze in Anambra community, rescue victim (photos)





Some indigenes of Ogbunike community in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Wednesday, May 3, burnt a suspected kidnapper alive, while rescuing a female victim held by the gang of kidnappers.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the Anambra state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, says the assailants had operated in Ogidi, a neighbouring community in Idemili North Local Government Area, and were on their way to their hideout with a lady they had allegedly kidnapped when the indigenes blocked the road they were plying through, and arrested them. Ikenga said the police operatives in the area were alerted when the incident happened but before getting there, one of the two arrested suspects had already been set ablaze.