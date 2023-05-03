NACOLM Students Visit BAT Ibadan Factory to Boost Logistics Management Knowledge





The students of the Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management (NACOLM) embarked on an excursion to the British American Tobacco (BAT) Nigeria Factory, in Ibadan Oyo State. NACOLM’s visit to the $185 million State of the Art facility established in 2003, was part of efforts to enhance their learning on supply chain logistics and insight on global best practices.

The visit which involved adult students above the age of 20 years, aimed at helping the students translate academic concepts and theories into practical realities in the manufacturing sector. The objective was to learn best practices in logistic management and broaden their awareness of the principles of supply chain and the intricate operations between inventory management, employees, and facilities.

“We strongly believe that through academic trips such as this, that manufacturing companies like ours can play a positive role in supporting industry learnings to expose young adults to the workplace and…