One killed as gunmen kidnap former NULGE chairman in Nasarawa





Gunmen have kidnapped a former chairman of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Nasarawa State, Mr. Ismaila Konga.

It was gathered that Mr Konga, popularly as Koolans, was kidnapped at 7: pm on Monday, May 1, 2023, alongside one Sule Coach and another person while on his way from Akwanga town, the headquarters of Akwanga local government to his country home, Andaha, where he stays with his family.

It was further learnt that a Hilux driver who ran into the kidnappers was shot dead.

It was gathered that the kidnappers mounted a roadblock on the Akwanga-Jos Federal Highway, between Ningo village and Andaha, where they got their victims.

