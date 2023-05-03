OPC member allegedly pushes Ondo Prince to death during funeral in Akure



A member of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Rafiu Akinwale, has allegedly killed an Akure Prince, Adesoji Adesida, in Ondo State.

According to Daily Trust, the incident occurred at a funeral held at the Dome in Akure on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Akinwale, who also came to the funeral, was reportedly beating his girlfriend over an accusation that she was exchanging phone numbers with another man.

It was gathered that an attempt by Adesida to prevent Akinwale from beating the girlfriend did not go down well with the OPC member, who out of anger, reportedly pushed the prince. He was said to have slumped.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“But I learnt that the suspect has been arrested by the policemen at Ala station in Akure,” he added.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said investigation was ongoing on the case.

She…