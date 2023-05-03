Singer FKA Twigs left Met Gala party after seeing ex-fiancé Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend



FKA Twigs with her boyfriend, Jordan Hemingway

Singer FKA Twigs reportedly went out through the back door of a Met Gala after party when she saw her ex-fiancé, “Twilight” hunk Robert Pattinson and his new girlfriend Suki Waterhouse.

Insiders told Page Six that the pop singer was happily partying at a starry party at the Box hosted by Richie Akiva, Doja Cat and Diddy. She even snapped pictures there with current beau Jordan Hemingway.

She was headed for the hills when she caught a glimpse of the other happy couple, making her leave hurriedly.

Robert Pattinson with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse.

Pattinson started dating Twigs in September 2014. They got engaged just seven months later but broke it off in 2017.

Late last year, Pattinson, 36, and Waterhouse, 31, made their red carpet debut at a Dior fashion show in Giza, Egypt. But the duo had already reportedly been dating quietly for four years.

Twigs, 35, also has been previously in relationships with the 1975…