Ukrainian president Zelensky says he learned of Pentagon classified leaks from news reports and not the White House





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he had no conversations with the White House after a trove of classified US intelligence documents were posted on social media.

The documents allegedly leaked by 21-year-old Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira disclosed a blunt US intelligence assessment of the war in Ukraine, as well as details revealing US intelligence collection on allies such as Ukraine, South Korea and Israel.

Defense and intelligence sources say the leak exposed glaring weaknesses in how the Pentagon safeguards its most sensitive secrets. In response, the US Air Force suspended two leaders of Teixeira’s Massachusetts Air National Guard unit last Wednesday, a week after that unit ceased its intelligence mission amid an investigation.

Teixeira faces charges under the Espionage Act after allegedly posting the sensitive intelligence to the social media platform Discord, but has yet to enter a plea. A judge at Teixeira’s custody hearing last week said he would not yet…