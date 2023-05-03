Woman abducted in Southern Kaduna





Some kidnappers who stormed Fadan Ikulu of Ikulu chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the early hours of Tuesday, May 2, have abducted a woman identified as Benifica Haruna.

It was gathered that the kidnappers stormed the community around 12:00am and shot into the air to scare the residents.

Mother of the kidnapped lady, Sarauniyan Ikulu said her daughter was in her room when they heard the gunshots. She told Daily Trust that the kidnappers who came on vehicles and motorcycles, operated for almost two hours without the intervention of security personnel.

“She called me to go and hide somewhere in the house not knowing that we were their target.”

Sarauniyan also revealed that they are yet to receive any information about her daughter from the kidnappers.