Actor Jamie Foxx break silence after suffering a mystery medical emergency





Hollywood actor, Jamie Foxx has broken his silence after suffering a medical emergency three weeks ago which caused him to be hospitalized.

The Oscar-winning actor, 55, took to Instagram on Wednesday May 3, with a post that read: ‘Appreciate all the love, feeling blessed’ followed by praying hands, heart, and fox emojis.

Foxx is hospitalized at a medical facility in Georgia where he is undergoing tests after taking ill in Atlanta on April 11, where he was filming his upcoming Netflix movie, ‘Back in Action’ alongside Cameron Diaz.

The star also sent a shout-out to his friend Nick Cannon who has filled in hosting duties for him on the popular game show Beat Shazam.

Resharing a post from Corinne about Nick taking over the presenting mantle, Foxx wrote on his stories: ‘Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon, see you all soon’.