First set of Nigerian evacuees from Sudan arrive Abuja





The first set of Nigerian citizens who fled war-torn Sudan, arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 11.40pm on Wednesday, May 3, with an estimate of 376 evacuees.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission NIDCOM, disclosed this via its Twitter handle.

The Air Peace flight carrying over 270 Nigerian students from the Aswan Airport in Egypt first landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja before the NAF C-130H jet also conveying about 80 persons landed some moments later.

See more photos below…