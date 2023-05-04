Gunmen attack checkpoint in Anambra, kill 3 policemen



Unknown gunmen attacked a joint security checkpoint at Umunze, in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, killing three police operatives. Unknown gunmen attacked a joint security checkpoint at Umunze, in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, killing three police operatives.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the location in large numbers on Thursday, May 4, 2023, and immediately opened fire on the officers manning the checkpoint.

According to reports, the gunmen shot indiscriminately for over an hour, causing pandemonium as residents ran for their lives.

Shop owners in the area hurriedly closed their shops while other people remained indoor for fear of another attack.

A viral video recorded shortly after the attack shows bodies of the three slain officers lying along the road as well as the corner of a building.

Spokesperson for Anambra State Police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident.

“It is an unfortunate incident and is part of the highest price security officers pay in serving the nation but the police command is not deterred by this development,” the PPRO…