Gunmen behead Superintendent of Police in Abia





Gunmen have killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Ndiegoro, in Aba South Local Government Area of Abia State.

The ASP identified simply as “Agbalagba”, said to be attached to the Ndiegoro Police Division, was gruesomely murdered with his head cut off along East Road at about 5:am on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

It was gathered that the gunmen, after killing and beheading the officer, made away with his gun and police uniform.

The ASP, an indigene of Ebonyi State, who led the patrol team was said to be due for retirement by September.

Late Agbalagba and his team were said to be on an early morning stop-and-search operation at Cameroon road by East Street when the gunmen swooped on them unawares.

However, a source at the State Command confirmed the incident, adding that investigation into the matter has commenced.

According to a PUNCH report, a police source linked the killing of the ASP to a notorious criminal group whose leader was killed during a gun battle…