I bought two legs for N20,000

A 35-year-old suspected ritualist, Ifasoji Ayangbesan, who was arrested for allegedly killing and dismembering a young lady identified as Oyindamola Adeyemi, has confessed that he bought two human legs at the rate of N20,000.
The Ogun state police command last week released a statement announcing Ayangbesan’s arrest and accused him of presenting N1 million bribe to police officers so he can be left off the hook. Read here.
While being paraded before newsmen on Wednesday, May 3, Ayangbesan denied taking part in the killing of the victim who was reportedly murdered on January 28, 2023. He claimed to be a herbalist and not a ritualist.
“I bought two fresh human legs, but I was not involved in the murder of the victim. I was approached by my friend, Lukman, who told me he had a pair of legs to sell. Though I told him I did not need them, he convinced me to use them for ritual to better my life, and I agreed. I, however, told him I did not know how to make money rituals as I was…
Source: Linda Ikeji