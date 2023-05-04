Missy Elliott becomes the first-ever female rapper admitted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame





Missy Elliott has been named an inductee to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, becoming the first female rapper to achieve the feat.

Elliott, 51, took to Twitter to express her excitement and gratitude at the honor, which marks the latest milestone in her storied career.

‘I want to say this is HUGE not for just me but all my Sisters in HIPHOP this door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work & what many of us contribute to MUSIC,’ she said. ‘I have cried all morning because I am GRATEFUL thank you @rockhall & all on the committee & Supafriends.’

She added that she couldn’t ‘stop crying,’ noting, ‘I am from Portsmouth Virginia aka P-Town.. #757 to 804 I send my love … You day dream of these moments but today it’s Real … VA 2 up 2 down the 7 Cities all my folk I am GRATEFUL.’

The musical artist said she’s flattered in receiving by the vaulted honor in the music industry.

‘It’s times I have gotten on line & seen your irrelevant your a flop your washed up & it would crush me at…