Skitmaker Ogechi Alozie narrates how she was lured from Instagram with a contract and almost kidnapped in Ikeja (video)

Skitmaker Ogechi Alozie has narrated how she was lured from Instagram regarding aq contract and almost kidnapped in Ikeja, Lagos.

Ogechi revealed that she was invited to an eatery in Ikeja late at night to sign a contract, in spite of her asking for it to be moved to the next day. Upon getting there following their insistence to wrap up the contract signing that night, she met a man instead of a woman she was speaking to over the phone.

She said the man got infuriated that she brought her personal assistant and told her she should have come alone. Ogechi further revealed that after the man met with some other guys who arrived shortly after in a car, they decided to change locations.

The man however told her to book a ride home for her personal assistant as she’s not needed. Ogechi said after she tried getting into the ride after it arrived, the seemingly disappointed man tried holding her back with mouth-watering offers which he claimed come in “batches”.