Soldiers kill 40 terrorists, rescue 131 abducted Nigerians





The military high command has disclosed that troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed a total of 40 terrorists and arrested 25 in the last two weeks.

The command also said no fewer than 131 kidnapped Nigerians were rescued within the period under review.

He said, “Cumulatively, within the weeks in focus, troops neutralized 40 terrorists, arrested 25 terrorists as well as 8 terrorist logistics suppliers. Troops also rescued 131 abducted civilians while a total of 510 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families, comprising 54 adult males, 164 adult females, and 292 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations.

Danmadami added that 16 AK47 rifles, 15 Dane guns, 6 QJC 88 AA guns, 1 QJC 88 barrel, 1 SMG, 2 DSHKAA guns, 2 NSVT AA guns, 1 GMPG, 1 pump action gun, 2 locally made double barrel gun, 1 local made short gun, 51 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 26 rounds of 12.7 x 108mm among others were recovered…