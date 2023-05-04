Two Nigerian girls reportedly burnt to death by their boyfriends in Burkina Faso





A Catholic Missionary seminarian, said that two Nigerian girls were burnt to death by their boyfriends in Burkina Faso.

The seminarian who disclosed this on Twitter said the incident happened on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

According to him, the remains of the girls were buried on Thursday afternoon, May 4.

He also added that he will reveal the identity of the girls on Friday as the person who took photos of their bodies was sent to the Nigerian embassy in Quagadougou.

“Two Nigerian girls that came to Burkina Faso to do runs were burnt alive yesterday by their boyfriends. One girl here her mum sold her out to another woman for runs here. She is just 17yrs and has been bleeding since yesterday,” he said.

“Some Nigerian men and women are selling our sisters from Nigeria to Burkina Faso into prostitution. One said she balanced her madam 2mil cefas,”