Victor Osimhen’s goal clinches Serie A Title for Napoli after 33-year wait





Napoli are Italian Serie A champions for the first time since 1990.

After Napoli drew at home to Salernitana last weekend, Udinese could have stopped Luciano Spalletti’s side from celebrating on Thursday night, May 4 if they defeated Napoli, but Victor Osimhen’s goal sealed the title.

Napoli needed just a point to secure a third Scudetto, but trailed at the break to Sandi Lovric’s goal .

However Npoli appeared supercharged after the break and drew level on 52 minutes when Osimhen slotted home the rebound from a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia shot.

An estimated 11,000 Napoli fans made the trip Dacia Arena and were buoyant for the rest of the match as their team pressed for a winner, which almost came via a Piotr Zielinski volley.

After the final whistle, the town of Naples and the Diego Maradona stadium all went into celebratory mood.

Five more rounds of matches remain in Serie A, but Napoli are up to 80 points and guaranteed to finish the season as champions

