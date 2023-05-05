FG disconnects discos from national grid over debt





The Transmission Company of Nigeria and the Market Operator have begun a massive disconnection of debtor electricity distribution companies from the national grid over debt.

This came after notices of disconnection from the grid served on some of the Discos by the Market Operator. Punch reported that the MO, a division of the Transmission Company of Nigeria had informed some Discos, including generating companies of the disconnection plan, due to failure to make remittances of ancillary services bills.

After a 60 days extension of the grace period following an intervention by the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, the market defaulters were expected to comply with the provisions of the Market Rules with respect to payment of their outstanding invoices, posting of adequate bank guarantees, and forwarding of their active Power Purchase Agreements as the case may be, to the MO/TCN.

Discos and Gencos listed among defaulters by the Market Operators included; Abuja Electricity…