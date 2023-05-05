FG says it has successfully evacuated all Nigerians stranded in Sudan





The Federal Government on Friday, May 5, said it successfully evacuated all Nigerians that were stranded in the crisis-ridden Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

This was announced by Dr Sani Gwarzo, the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, when he received the second batch of 130 evacuees at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Gwarzo said the evacuees arrived at the Pilgrims Terminal of the Airport at exactly 3:10 pm local time on Board TARCO Aircraft B373-300 from Port Sudan.

He said;

”I’m happy to announce that we have successfully removed everybody that needs to be removed out of Khartoum none of your colleagues today is in Khartoum, all of them have moved.

”You were the first batch to move out of Khartoum and sent to the Egyptian border, we still have a few of them, while some have already arrived in Nigeria.

”Though, majority of them will be arriving in the next eight hours or more, So by that time, no Nigerian would have been left…