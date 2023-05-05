Haaland can never be Lionel Messi – Pep Guardiola





Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola has stated that star striker Erling Haaland will never be Lionel Messi’s level.

The Norwegian striker has scored 50 goals for City this season – 34 in the Premier League and 12 in the Champions League.

Asked about comparisons with his former Barcelona captain Leo Messi, Guardiola added: “No-one can compare with Messi. It will not help Erling.

“Messi is the most complete player I have seen in terms of vision, dribbles, passes, competitiveness, in many things that are difficult.

“Hopefully Erling can be so close [to] Leo – that will be great for us and him, but I don’t help anyone to compare them with the Argentina player.”

“I know him a bit and he is so competitive and positive in his mindset.

“He has this incredible, positive self-confidence. It’s not arrogance.